Pet owners targeted for phone scams about their animals
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and local animal shelters warn of a phone scam targeted at pet owners.
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and local animal shelters warn of a phone scam targeted at pet owners.
Tribe Capital is in talks to lead a $75 million to $100 million funding into the logistics aggregator Shiprocket, according to a person familiar with the matter, a notable financing deliberation at a time when most Indian startups are struggling to raise capital. Tribe Capital and Shiprocket declined to comment. New Delhi-headquartered Shiprocket operates an e-commerce logistics and shipping software solution for courier services.
Miami's offense ground to a halt and didn't score in the first half with Hill sidelined.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him on Monday night.
The Supreme Court said it will expedite consideration of Smith’s request, and gave the former president's legal team until Dec. 20 to file a response.
What experts say about your biggest Christmas concerns.
Elon Musk has cautioned that production would ramp slowly for Tesla's new Cybertruck, but some customers appear set to receive their new vehicles as early as this month.
The Eagles' starting offense failed to each the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2016. Can Philly right the ship in the coming weeks?
The famed retailer has a multibillion-dollar portfolio, but getting full value for it won't be easy.
Ford will cut production of its all-electric pickup truck in 2024 in an effort to match consumer demand. Ford executives signaled in October during its third-quarter earnings call plans to "adjust" production of its all-electric vehicles and delay about $12 billion in investments due to softening demand for higher-priced premium electric vehicles. The automaker didn't explicitly refer to the Lightning during the earnings call, instead pointing to other examples such as the reduction in Mustang Mach-E production and the decision to delay a second battery factory in Kentucky.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Panera Bread's "Charged Lemonade" has a lot of caffeine. Here's how it ranks against other popular drinks.
Kevin Costner and Jewel! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! While 2023 seemed to be the year of divorces, new couples are stepping out in time amid the holidays.
Keep your eyes on the road with this clever, easy-to-use gadget that attaches to your CD player.
Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are considered the top two quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
The banner will hang alongside their 17 NBA championship banners, but won't look the same.
I even pre-loaded it with photos — save 30% and win the holidays.
Many companies already use generative AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can help improve workers' performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don't use it. An Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, wants to help companies of all sizes build custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform. "Our mission is to enable teams only to be limited by their ideas, not their size -- from the seasoned industry player to the ambitious newcomer," co-founder of Relevance AI Daniel Vassilev said.
Lucid's chief financial officer Sherry House is leaving the company to "pursue other opportunities," the automaker told investors on Monday. The news comes less than a month after Lucid debuted its luxury Gravity SUV, and mere days after Nasdaq said it will bump the firm from the Nasdaq-100 index (alongside eBay and Zoom). Lucid's stock ended regular trading down by about 2.5%, at $4.61 per share.
Two days before 23andMe disclosed that hackers had accessed the personal and genetic data of almost 7 million customers, the genetic testing giant updated its terms of service. The changes are an effort to make it more difficult for the victims of the breach to band together in filing a legal claim against the company, according to lawyers who specialize in representing victims of data breaches and the arbitration process. Three lawyers interviewed by TechCrunch called the changes in 23andMe’s terms of service with their customers “cynical,” “self-serving,” and “a desperate attempt” to protect itself and deter customers from exercising their legal rights following the massive breach of customer data.
Legendary NBA reporter and columnist David Aldridge joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about the Lakers winning the In-Season Tournament, LeBron potentially winning a 5th MVP, Ja Morant’s return from suspension and more.