Pet owners in Troup claim their dogs were fed rat poising in attempts to kill them

TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Smith County residents are breaking their silence after a dog died from ingesting poison.

At the East Shore Estates in Troup, neighbors Jennifer Wilson and Carol Smith allege their dogs were fed rat poison.

“I really felt that someone was trying to target the bigger dogs that were in the area,” Smith said.

The incidents took place on Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

Wilson said it was her son’s dog that got sick while Smith had two dogs showing the same symptoms.

“We just found him lethargic, unsteady, seizing,” Wilson said.

At times, Smith’s dogs were foaming at the mouth.

“He was kind of doing a swimming motion trying to stand up but he couldn’t,” Smith said.

Wilson said the veterinarians could not save her son’s pets.

“He was pretty far gone as far as getting into his bloodstream,” said Wilson. “They gave him some anti-seizure medicine but it didn’t last very long at all.”

Smith’s two dogs survived but would not have if it was not for somebody paying for the nearly $10,000 bill.

“No animal deserves to have a death like that,” Smith said.

As of now, there is no signs as to who could be responsible.

“I wish if there was an issue with someone or an animal, they would be a grown-up or a mature about going and talking to someone,” Wilson said.

Both are now being cautious with leaving their other pets outside.

“I don’t want my other dogs getting out in my yard and getting a hold of something that may hurt them or possibly kill them,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she has filed a police report with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and is waiting to hear back.

