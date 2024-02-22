Pet Pfest kicks off spring break week at Pflugerville Public Library

Families line up for a professional photo shoot for their pets during a recent Pet Pfest at the Pflugerville Public Library.

Join us for Pet Pfest to kick off spring break events at the Pflugerville Public Library.

Since its inception in 2016, Pet Pfest has been a celebration of all the wonderful things we love about our animal companions. Our annual Pet Pfest will be on Saturday, March 9, from 2-4 p.m. This year’s featured presentation will be from Debby Barrett of Peeka Ranch Alpacas about the care and keeping of these popular exotic animals. A meet and greet with the alpacas will follow the presentation.

Activities for guests will include crafts for adults and kids, balloon animals from Miss Poppy the Clown, pet caricatures by Serena Romero, a pet costume parade, a drawing for pet-themed goodie bags (sponsored by the Friends of the Pflugerville Public Library), as well as information booths from the Friends of the Pflugerville Animal Shelter and Modern Animal Veterinary Clinic. Well-behaved pets on a leash are always welcome at the library, even after Pet Pfest is over.

Pet Pfest will have a full slate of local animal rescue groups in attendance, including adoptable animals from Austin Guinea Pig Rescue, Austin Pug Rescue, Central Texas Dachshund Rescue, Cuz I Matter Animal Rescue, Final Frontier Rescue Project, House Rabbit Resource Network and Jack-Jack’s Pack Street Dog Rescue. We hope you’ll meet your new fluffiest best friend at the event!

The spring break fun continues all week.

Family Night, on March 11, will feature a DIY wooden flower wall decoration. This event is recommended for families with children ages 5 and older and requires registration.

Our next virtual session of MakerGirl will take place March 12 at 6 p.m. MakerGirl is a program for everyone, not just girls, to learn the basics of computer-aided design and 3D printing. Registration is open for all our spring sessions at faforms.com/5104504. The Pflugerville Public Library would like to especially thank EOS North America for sponsoring this program.

For younger kids (ages 5-8), Kids Club on March 12 will feature poetry fun and games, while on Wednesday the 13th, they can participate in Y is for Yoga, a relaxing movement program that teaches yoga basics.

Tween Time on March 13 will have special guest Hayatedoll, cosplayer Briana Molina, as she shares how she got started in this form of art and some of her adventures while cosplaying around. She also will share some of the techniques she uses while tweens put together a shield for their next costume. Please note that this program will start at 4 p.m. Registration to participate begins on Wednesday, March 6.

Our special spring break activities wrap up with Karate Dance Party on Thursday, March 14 at 2 p.m. The party is a highly interactive live music concert that is fun for kids and their grownups. Formed by Gene Davis from the band the Que Pastas, a Karate Dance Party show leaves kids happy but exhausted after 40 minutes of jumping, dancing, running in place and much more. Registration to participate will begin on Thursday, March 7.

Finally, looking ahead past spring break, be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, March 23 and Farm Day: a free family event at the Heritage House Museum. Come out and enjoy family time featuring farm-themed activities on the grounds of the museum at 901 Old Austin Hutto Road. We will have a petting zoo, mini-horses, games, balloon animals and refreshments for families with kids up to age 12. Materials and refreshments available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Pflugerville Public Library has programs and events for all ages every month, not just during spring break. Visit our website calendar to check out all of the fun and educational things we offer. Please note that while all events are open and free to the public, some programs require prior registration. For more details and to register for programs: library.pflugervilletx.gov/events-classes/event-calendar.

Melissa Grzybowski is the head of youth services at the Pflugerville Public Library.

