Pet pigs Alfie & Petunia were shot, now there’s a hunt for the gunman, SC group says

Two miniature pet pigs were shot at their South Carolina home earlier this month, and now a reward is being offered to bring the gunman to justice.

The shooting happened April 3 on Wadmalaw Island, where the pigs regularly spent time cuddling with their owner on her couch, the Charleston Animal Society said Wednesday in a news release.

Indoor-outdoor pet Petunia is recovering from wounds to her leg, while fellow pig Alfie died after being shot in the head, according to the release.

Information about where the shooting happened was not available.

“This violence against innocent animals is likely an indicator of ongoing violence against humans,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said in the release. “It must be stopped as our community continues to suffer an escalation in violent crimes.”

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the attack.

No arrests have been reported by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting.

Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of those involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shootings of Alfie and Petunia is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-554-2440.

“For nearly 150 years, the Animal Society has been dedicated to preventing cruelty to both humans and animals,” Elmore said. “We will continue to offer rewards for these heinous acts of cruelty perpetrated by the most despicable of humans hiding among us.”