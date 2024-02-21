New pet rent bill
The new bill could require California landlords to accept pets with no additional fees.
The new bill could require California landlords to accept pets with no additional fees.
Struggling EV startup Faraday Future owes the landlord of its Los Angeles headquarters nearly $1 million after missing the last two months' rent, TechCrunch has learned. The landlord, Rexford Industrial, filed a previously unreported lawsuit against Faraday Future this week in Los Angeles Superior Court that accuses the startup of missing its January and February lease payments, as well as associated maintenance fees and taxes. Faraday Future is also being sued by the landlord of an office it has leased in San Jose since 2022.
If you’re wondering what happens if you can't pay your taxes – don’t panic. There are ways to cope with a big tax bill.
With investors and bankers still confident interest rates won't be heading higher in the coming years, merger activity has accelerated to start 2024.
Nearly two years after securing $20 million in Series A capital, B2B financial solutions startup Simetrik is back with additional investment to the tune of $55 million in Series B funding. The Colombia-based company is developing financial automation technology around record centralization, reconciliations, controls, reporting and accounting. Where it is differentiating itself is through its Simetrik Building Blocks, or SBBs, which are scalable and adaptable concepts based on no-code development and generative AI technologies.
A third atmospheric river this month is bringing flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here’s the latest on the storm.
Aaron Judge missed 42 games last season after he injured his toe crashing through a fence at Dodger Stadium.
The House of Representatives has founded a Task Force on artificial intelligence that will "ensure America continues leading in this strategic area," as Speaker Mike Johnson put it. In a way this task force — chaired by California Reps Ted Lieu and Jay Obernolte — is a welcome sign of Congress doing something, anything, on an important topic that has become the darling of tech investment.
Trump's latest loss in court extends a remarkable losing streak.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
Accumulating a down payment for a house is one of the biggest challenges buyers face. A 1% down payment mortgage can help.
The first Nintendo Direct of 2024 is happening on February 21 at 9AM ET.
MariaDB is the subject of another potential takeover bid, as the company behind the eponymous open source relational database management system (RDBMS) confirmed it had received a provisional offer from California-based K1 Investment Management. K1 quietly revealed on Friday that it had tabled what is known as an "unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal" for MariaDB, which -- as its name suggests -- is a non-binding exploratory offer that may change depending on how negotiations progress in the coming weeks. This proposal includes buying all MariaDB stock at a price of $0.55 per share, which would amount roughly to $37 million based on the company's February 5 closing valuation, though it has yet to determine what form this offer will take.
A 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT, twin of the Dodge Stealth, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
CDs and Treasury bills provide advantages over traditional savings accounts, but there are some key differences to keep in mind.
Ally’s no-fee model and lucrative APYs help customers cut their costs and maximize their savings. Read more in our Ally Bank review.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
Declining prices for energy and many goods helped cool inflation in January, but basics such as housing, food, and auto insurance continued to climb.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series for 2024, this time sharing his rankings tiers for the outfielder position.