Pet Supplies Plus Reports Strong Mid-Year Development Numbers

Pet Retailer Continues Franchise Growth Amid COVID Thanks to Omnichannel Shopping Experience

LIVONIA, Mich., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet retailer in North America, accepted 12 new franchise agreements and one independent pet conversion in the first half of 2020.

Franchise Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. (PRNewsfoto/Pet Supplies Plus) More

The signed agreements will result in 20 new locations for America's favorite neighborhood pet store, including the brand's first venture into the state of Washington. Other state developments agreed to this year include Texas, Massachusetts, California and Illinois.

"When you join the Pet Supplies Plus family, you're entering a recession-resistant industry that's been growing for decades. You're also joining a fantastic leadership team dedicated to helping its owners succeed – whether it be in merchandising, marketing, eCommerce, supply chain, promotions, pricing, managing social media and more," said CEO Chris Rowland. "We'll be celebrating our 500-store opening this year, which speaks to the strength of our growing brand and the high rewards that franchising with us offers."

Part of Pet Supplies Plus' development success can be attributed to its robust online ordering platform, which has been on full display since COVID-19 hit.

While Pet Supplies Plus locations, deemed essential businesses, remained opened during the pandemic, many owners transitioned focus to the online ordering, free curbside pickup in which customers only had to open their trunk and offering same day delivery as well. With a system capable of handling the influx of online traffic, the franchise's ecommerce growth skyrocketed – jumping 2,275% from January 2020 to April 2020.

As consumers increasingly opt for an online ordering experience, Pet Supplies Plus demonstrated the strength and capabilities of its omni-channel shopping experience to neighbors, an endearing term used to refer to its customers. This service allows neighbors to shop with Pet Supplies Plus how and when they want.

Pet Supplies Plus is also well known for its high touch, interactive in-store shopping experience, which did not waver when the pandemic hit. The franchise diligently followed CDC guidelines and quickly implemented appropriate safety measures. All of which allowed Pet Supplies Plus to remain a one-stop-shop for all pet grocery needs, products, toys and services.

"We experienced it during the recession, and we've seen it through the first half of this year: the needs and desires of pet parents to provide for their pets remains steadfast," said CEO Chris Rowland. "Pets are family members, and while neighbors stocked up on essentials during this pandemic, they also visited our stores for an escape. We're a quick trip for treats, toys and free resources to keep neighbors' dogs, cats and small pets feeling loved."

ABOUT PET SUPPLIES PLUS

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With nearly 500 locations in 34 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods and services. Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., PSP ranked No. 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's 41th Annual Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for the sixth year running for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size.

For more information on the Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunity, visit www.petsuppliesplusfranchising.com or contact Christine Schultz at (734) 793-6656 or cschultz@petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Angelic Venegas, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, avenegas@fishmanpr.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-supplies-plus-reports-strong-mid-year-development-numbers-301083818.html

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus