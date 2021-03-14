Pet thieves will be brought to justice, vows minister amid push to tackle new 'horrifying crime'

Lucy Fisher
·2 min read
Victoria Atkins MP
Victoria Atkins MP - Jeff Gilbert

Pet thieves must be “brought to justice” for their “horrifying” crimes, a dog-owning minister in the Home Office has vowed.

Victoria Atkins, the safeguarding minister, said Sunday that the rise in dogs and puppies being snatched “worries me a great deal”.

She revealed that she is the “proud owner” of a whippet. Pictures posted on the minister’s Instagram account show that she acquired a puppy, named Bob, in January last year.

Indicating a renewed push in Government to stop pet thefts, she told Times Radio: “We are very aware of this and looking into it carefully because we understand public concern about this and we want to ensure that these dreadful criminals who are stealing much-loved pets are brought to justice.”

Dog thefts rose from 172 in 2019 to 465 last year, according to UK charity DogLost.

Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, has called for the theft of pets to be categorised separately from other stolen property in order to improve police data about the problem.

An online survey launched by Ms Bourne found that more than a fifth of 124,000 respondents had either had a pet stolen, or knew someone else who had, during the past year.

Almost 65 per cent of respondents said they were fearful of taking their pet for a walk in the day time.

Reports of pet thefts have included dogs being stolen from homes and gardens, as well as during walks.

Pet Theft Reform, a campaign group, has called for animal snatching to be made a specific crime. The group highlighted that only 1 per cent of dog snatchings result in court action at present.

Dogs should not be treated like non-sentient goods in legislation, and sentences should reflect the distress that stealing a pet can cause a family, campaigners said.

Ms Atkin’s intervention comes after Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, indicated last month that she too was to crack down on the “absolutely shocking” spike in dog thefts.

Last month, former Tory leader Iain Duncan-Smith urged the Government to act, calling for a specific law to crack down on the growing scourge of dognapping.

