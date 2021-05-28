Pet tiger seen on the loose in Houston moved to sanctuary

Hayley Vaughn and Doha Madani and Alicia Victoria Lozano
·3 min read

India the tiger has been relocated to a Texas animal sanctuary, departing from his domestic Houston area home for good, according the the Houston Police Department.

The nine-month-old tiger arrived at his new home, the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, on May 15, and representatives for the ranch say that his transition has gone smoothly and that he has adjusted well to the new environment.

“India is becoming more and more confident, relaxed and playful every day. He is healthy, eating well, and very busy exploring every part of his large habitat and relishing in his freedom — acting like the curious, lively young tiger he is," said Noelle Armud, Senior Director of Black Beauty Ranch.

The tiger made headlines earlier this month when it was spotted roaming around a Houston neighborhood unattended, as reported by NBC News. The wildcat was missing for nearly a week before it was eventually found safely and turned over to the police.

In the initial siting, the tiger was caught on video by neighbors, seen wearing a collar and prowling around outside of a home when an off-duty sheriff's deputy encountered the wildcat. Before police had a chance to respond, the tiger was put into the back of a vehicle and driven away to an unknown location.

Ultimately, the hunt for the missing tiger came to a close when one if its owners, Gia Cuevas, surrendered the wildcat to Houston PD, and from there, the police transferred the animal to the BARC Houston Animal Shelter where police say the tiger appeared to be in good health.

Image: A tiger rests on grass near a sidewalk in a neighborhood in Houston. (Courtesy Mohammed Syed)
Image: A tiger rests on grass near a sidewalk in a neighborhood in Houston. (Courtesy Mohammed Syed)

Now, India the tiger has finally found his permanent home thanks to the cooperation of Cuevas with the Houston Police Department.

"He will be going to a sanctuary tomorrow, where hopefully he will live the rest of his life in a very safe environment," said Houston Police Commander, Ron Borza, in a press conference prior to the relocation to Black Beauty Ranch.

India's new habitat at the ranch is said to be about half an acre of land and includes a wooded area and a pool.

"He loves one particular large log that he enjoys stretching across, scratching and marking his scent on. He bounces around the habitat exploring all of the new smells and stalking his toys in the thick tall grass, illustrating his wild instincts," said Almrud. "He sleeps a lot, like most cats do, and is having a blast in his pool, particularly batting at the waterspout and jumping in and out of the water."

Black Beauty Ranch is run by the Humane Society, which has publicly supported the Big Cat Public Safety Act — pending legislation that would limit private ownership of such animals.

As previously reported by NBC News, tigers are not allowed in the city of Houston, but they are legal in the surrounding Harris County if properly registered under a strict set of rules and safety guidelines, including holding $100,000 in animal insurance and keeping the tiger secured at least 1,000 feet from another home, school or child care facility.

Texas law allows private ownership of tigers and other “dangerous wild animals,” but applicants must register with their local sheriff, file paperwork with the state and follow strict caging requirements.

There are no pending criminal charges at this time against Gia and her husband Victor Cuevas, according to the Houston Police Department. However earlier this month, Commander Borza confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.

"We know he is in right place now because he is showing less and less interest in humans — our staff — which is how it should be," Almrud said. "He came from being someone’s pet, which is no life for a wild animal.”

Recommended Stories

  • What we know about the victims of the San Jose mass shooting

    Local authorities have identified the nine victims of Wednesday's mass shooting at a transit station in San Jose, California. The big picture: Many of the victims were longtime employees of the Valley Transportation Authority. "Their jobs included bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and assistant superintendent," reports AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we know: The victims, per the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office, include: Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, age 63Alaghmandan went by, "Abdi," and worked as a substation maintainer at the VTA for about 20 years, reports ABC News.Adrian Balleza, age 29Balleza started working as a trainee at the VTA in 2014 and eventually became a maintenance worker and light rail operator, per KCRA News.Alex Ward Fritch, age 49Fritch was a substation maintainer at the VTA and died from his injuries in the hospital hours after the shooting."Alex was everything to this family," his wife, Tara, told KTVU. The couple had been married 20 years and have two children. They were supposed to renew their wedding vows in Hawaii in September.Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, age 35Hernandez started working at the VTA in 2012 as a transit mechanic but later became a substation maintainer. His ex-wife told NBC News that Hernandez was the "most loving, romantic and giving man."Lars Kepler Lane, age 63Lane started working for the VTA in 2001. He was a husband, father and grandfather and would have celebrated his 64th birthday later this week, per ABC News.Paul Delacruz Megia, age 42Megia also started at the VTA as a trainee in 2002, and eventually became an assistant superintendent.His wife described him as a "husband & father who was full of love, jokes, energy for life and always up for new adventures," per NBC News.Timothy Michael Romo, age 49Romo was an Air Force veteran who worked for the VTA for 22 years. Romo and his wife had been planning a trip to visit their son, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.Michael Joseph Rudometkin, age 40Rudometkin started working at the VTA in 2013 and was a "lifelong friend" of San Jose City Councilman Raul Peralez, per AP.Rudometkin's cousin said he was a "proud union member" who "always stood up for everyone's rights," according to KCRA News.Taptejdeep Singh, age 36Singh was a married father of two toddlers who died while trying to warn his colleagues that there was a shooter at the facility."Even in the last moments, he wasn't looking for his own safety, per se, he was trying to save people. That's who he was," his cousin, Harpartap Singh, told NBC.The suspected shooter, Sam Cassidy, is believed to have taken his own life at the scene of the shooting. Authorities have not yet determined a motive.Go Deeper: Coroner identifies ninth victim of San Jose rail yard shootingLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sicknick's family urges senators to back probe

    Sandra Garza’s boyfriend was Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.And on Thursday she, along with Sicknick’s friends and mother pressed Republican Senators to create a commission investigating the January 6th attack.Gladys Sicknick said she was tired of waiting for lawmakers to do something about her son’s death.“This is why I'm here today and usually I stay in the background. I couldn't stay quiet anymore.”The siege followed an incendiary speech by then-president Donald Trump, marked by false claims that his 2020 election loss was due to fraud.Hundreds of Trump supporters then forced their way through Capitol Police in an effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.Federal investigators have charged two men with using bear spray on Officer Sicknick. A day after the riot, Sicknick suffered a stroke and died. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, joined by a small number of Republicans, voted last week to create a commission to investigate the cause of the riot. But the bill is now before the evenly-divided Senate, and the proposed commission may not win enough Republican support to become law. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this week pressed his conference to reject it.“I’ll continue to urge my colleagues to oppose this extraneous layer when the time comes for the Senate to vote.”The Republican resistance follows efforts by that party to downplay the severity of the attack. Some Republicans such as Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine have voice support for the measure.But it’s unclear whether proponents will win over the ten Republican votes needed to pass the bill into law.“They’re supposed to uphold the constitution and right now I don’t think they’re doing it.”Sicknick’s mother said all she could do was hope.

  • Tick Populations Are Spiking as Warm Weather Approaches — Here's How to Protect Yourself

    Mild winter conditions followed by warm, wet spring weather are driving tick populations across the United States

  • George Floyd anniversary, Trump's legal worries, UFOs and other top Opinion reads this week

    From unemployment, to Trump's corruption, and the anniversary of George Floyd's death, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.

  • I'm a lifelong competitive athlete and a mom: Transgender athletes aren't a threat to women's sports

    Policies at the Olympics have allowed transgender athletes to compete for years, and yet we have never seen a transgender woman in the Olympics.

  • We Love Machine Gun Kelly's One-Handed, Super Long Stiletto Manicure

    These hot pink and black press-ons designed by Brittney Boyce definitely make for a rockstar-approved mani.

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Wuhan Covid lab leak: From the new evidence to China’s response, what we know

    Health officials are now calling for an independent investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • New footage shows UFOs swarming navy ship

    The government plans to release a report detailing what it knows about UFOs sometime next month

  • Senate Republicans block Jan. 6 commission to study Capitol insurrection

    Republican senators filibuster a bill to establish a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

  • QAnon now as popular in US as some major religions, polls suggest

    Strong correlation between trust in far-right news outlets and belief in QAnon, research finds

  • 2 named as suspects in girl's death on Crow Reservation

    Two women who were sentenced in tribal court and jailed on misdemeanor charges in the case of a Native American girl whose body was found in February on the Crow Indian Reservation have been named as suspects in the child’s death. Authorities have not said how they believe the child, Mildred Alexis Old Crow, died. The Big Horn County Attorney's office indicated in a statement that authorities believe Mildred was six years old at the time of her death.

  • Gates divorce may finally force substantial changes to $50bn philanthropic foundation

    They are considering ‘bringing in outside directors’ to the foundation

  • Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

    Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city. Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents on Oct. 1, 2019, to protest against dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong. Lai, 73, was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

  • HS2 leg to Leeds will go ahead, says Shapps

    The eastern branch of the planned high speed rail network will be completed, the transport secretary says.

  • Colonial is in a weather delay on Day 2; Kokrak surges to front during morning wave

    The Charles Schwab Challenge is in a weather delay this afternoon on Day 2 of the tournament.

  • Samuel Cassidy: San Jose shooter appeared in court a decade ago accused of domestic violence and rape

    Former girlfriend of mass killer told court he suffered ‘mood swings as a result of bipolar disorder’