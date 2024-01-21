Pet of the Week: Adopt lab mix Billie, help out Taunton shelter's Hearts & Paws fundraiser

The Taunton Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Billie, a lab mix who is about 2 years old.

Billie is a sweet dog who is a love once he warms up to you. He'll need someone who is willing to give him the time and space that he needs to feel safe and secure.

He loves to play with all kinds of toys, but especially stuffed animals.

Billie enjoys going for walks and running around in the play yard, and he's good at commands.

He needs a home with no other pets or small children.

Call the Taunton Animal Shelter at 508-822-1463, email rdanielczyk@taunton-ma.gov, or visit www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.

Right now, you can also help out the animals at the shelter by taking part in the shelter's 15th annual Hearts & Paws fundraiser, now through Feb. 14.

Share some love with a pet currently awaiting a new home! Make a donation in honor of a particular pet at the shelter, or deliver a special gift for the pet of your choice. This can also be done as a gift to someone for Valentine's Day, or in memory of someone.

Forms are available at the animal shelter at 821 W. Water St., via email at paws4blue@aol.com, at Robin's Corner Flower Shop on Broadway in Taunton, at Taunton City Hall, or Raynham Town Hall.

Your name and the name of the pet or pets of your choice will be noted on the shelter website and at the shelter itself. In addition, you'll receive a special photo of the pet you've chosen to sponsor.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Animal Shelter 15th annual Hearts & Paws fundraiser