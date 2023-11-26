Pet of the Week: Am-Staff bulldog mix Preston is an expert cuddler

The Taunton Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Preston, a 4-year-old male American Staffordshire/bulldog mix.

Preston is a one-of-a-kind gem!

He's a cuddle expert, and loves belly rubs, tail wags, and long walks.

Preston is looking for a forever home with no small children, and where he can be the star of the show as the only pet.

He's the kind of companion who will be all about you, all the time, with his loving nature and unwavering devotion.

If you're ready to open your heart to a new best friend who wants to be the center of your world, then Preston is the dog for you.

Call the Taunton Animal Shelter at 508-822-1463, email rdanielczyk@taunton-ma.gov, or visit www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Pet of the Week: Adopt Am-Staff bulldog mix Preston at Taunton shelter