PET OF THE WEEK: Cheerio loves to play, but is also a cuddly lap dog

Meet Cheerio, the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center’s Pet of the Week for March 28.

Shelter officials describe her as “a really sweet 1-year-old.” Like a lot of dogs, she can be hyper and loves to play, especially with other canines. However, shelter officials say that once she “gets all her energy out,” she loves to lie down and cuddle, and one of her favorite places to do that is in someone’s lap.

She’s been at the shelter since January and is anxiously awaiting her “furever” home.

She can be seen at the HSPRAC, 4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden. Her adoption fee is $50.

The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Tuesday, when it is closed to help facilitate its S.N.Y.P. (Spay and Neuter Your Pet) program. For more information, call 256-442-1347.

