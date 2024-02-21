Pet of the Week for Feb. 21: Meet Gemma
Meet Gemma, our Pet of the Week. Gemma is available for adoption from the Sacramento SPCA.
Meet Gemma, our Pet of the Week. Gemma is available for adoption from the Sacramento SPCA.
Google says Gemma is its contribution to the open community and is meant to help developers "in building AI responsibly."
Google revealed that its Duet AI for enterprises has been rebranded to Gemini.
Most Federal Reserve officials cautioned against cutting rates too quickly at their last policy meeting as they continue to look for convincing evidence that inflation is returning to their 2% target.
"The biggest thing is I just want to it to be over." The current Bears QB shed light on why he unfollowed the team on social media.
The 15-year-old Woods is eyeing his first PGA Tour start.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
Featuring a couple of stars, including one on the descent, here are four players to acquire or send out in your fantasy basketball league.
Threads may be about to get another big boost from parent company Meta...at least in terms of sources of new content. The company has been spotted testing a cross-posting feature that would allow Facebook users to post to both platforms at the same time, using the same feature that was originally available for cross-posting from Facebook to Instagram. The feature will allow users to share both text and link posts from Facebook to Threads, a rep for Meta said.
SolarEdge stock sank amid an abrupt slowdown in demand and weakness in the residential installation market.
Alexander Smirnov told federal agents that Russian intelligence officials fed him a story about Hunter Biden, prosecutors say.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, in which we talk through the week’s leading startup and venture capital news. Loora's $12 million round is a reminder that AI is going to find purchase in a host of new markets.
The third-year forward emerged at the right time with a breakout season that could alter the Warriors’ path forward.
Nintendo's about to kick off its first event of the year with the Direct Partner Showcase focused on upcoming third-party games for Switch.
From Disney to space, the former child star is breaking into the cosmos.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning were once in short supply, but the automaker has recently cut prices for both EVs.
Two strategists have boosted their projections for how far stocks can run in 2024.
The reason it makes sense to create a startup focused exclusively on biology is that access to training data isn’t as simple in this field. While OpenAI is slowly moving away from web crawling in favor of licensing deals with content publishers, Bioptimus is facing different data challenges as it will have to deal with sensitive clinical data that isn’t publicly available at all.
Stellantis launches its Hands-Free Driving Assist tech for the top three trims of the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The $2,995 option includes a 3-year trial.
Ditch pricey trips to the salon with as much as 60% off like-new Airwrap stylers, Supersonic dryers, and Corrale straighteners.