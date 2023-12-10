Pet of the Week: Layla loves to play, go for long walks. Here's how to adopt her.
The Taunton Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Layla, a female American Staffordshire who is about 3 years old.
She's a great dog who loves to play and go for walks.
Layla has issues with separation anxiety, and would do best with someone who is home a lot, or who can bring her to work with them.
She needs a home with no cats.
When you meet Layla, she's sure to melt your heart.
Call the Taunton Animal Shelter at 508-822-1463, email rdanielczyk@taunton-ma.gov, or visit www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Pet of the Week: Adopt Am Staff Layla at Taunton Animal Shelter