Pet of the Week: Layla loves to play, go for long walks. Here's how to adopt her.

The Taunton Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Layla, a female American Staffordshire who is about 3 years old.

She's a great dog who loves to play and go for walks.

Layla has issues with separation anxiety, and would do best with someone who is home a lot, or who can bring her to work with them.

She needs a home with no cats.

When you meet Layla, she's sure to melt your heart.

Call the Taunton Animal Shelter at 508-822-1463, email rdanielczyk@taunton-ma.gov, or visit www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Pet of the Week: Adopt Am Staff Layla at Taunton Animal Shelter