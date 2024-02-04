PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Baby, a sweet girl who loves cuddle time on the couch

Humane Society of West Alabama:

Baby is a medium-sized dog who's about 1 year old and weighs in around 45 pounds.

According to her foster family, this sweet girl is friendly, energetic and affectionate with her people. She also loves cuddle time on the couch and gets along well with other dogs.

Baby is a medium-sized dog who's about 1 year old and weighs in around 45 pounds.

She'd do OK in an apartment as long as she can get enough exercise, is crate trained, microchipped and spayed.

If you're interested in Baby or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out an adoption application on our website our website, www.humanesocietyofwa.org, email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

Baby is a medium-sized dog who's about 1 year old and weighs in around 45 pounds.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com. Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.metroanimalshelter.org.

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org.

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647, www.alabamaspca.org.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Baby, a pooch who loves to cuddle on the couch