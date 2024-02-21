PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Carol, a mama cat who is ready for a home of her very own

Humane Society of West Alabama:

Carol is a former mama who's ready for a home of her very own. She's a sweet girl who's a little skittish about new people and situations, but once she gets the hang of things she'll be after your attention.

She'd do best in a calmer environment and gets along well with most other cats. She loves playtime with her people but is also fine when she has to entertain herself.

Carol is a sweet cat who is ready for a home of her very own.

If you're interested in Carol or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out an adoption application on our website our website, www.humanesocietyofwa.org, email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

Carol is a sweet cat who is ready for a home of her very own.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com. Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.metroanimalshelter.org.

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org.

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647, www.alabamaspca.org.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Carol, a mama cat who is ready for a new home