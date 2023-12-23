PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Hank, a playful dog who is learning to fetch

Humane Society of West Alabama:

Hank is a 2-year-old who's playful and sweet and weighs in at just over 55 pounds. He loves people and attention, and is working on getting the hang of that whole fetch thing.

Because of his energy level, he'll need a fenced-in yard, but he should not be an outdoor-only dog. He'd make a great family pet for those with older children, but he might get too excited and knock down younger ones. He's started on his leash and crate training, and gets along well with other dogs he's been tested with.

If you're interested in Hank or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out an adoption application on our website, www.humanesocietyofwa.org, email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

