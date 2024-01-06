PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Lola, a Whippet/terrier mix with a fun personality

Humane Society of West Alabama:

Lola is a six-month-old Whippet/terrier mix who weighs in around 35 pounds but still has some growing to do.

This girl is super-energetic alongside being sweet, friendly and loving with a fun personality. She's done fine with other dogs she's been tested with, but has a rough and tumble play style. She should do well with children 8 years old or older.

Lola is a six-month-old Whippet/terrier mix who weighs in around 35 pounds but still has some growing to do.

If you're interested in Lola or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out an adoption application on our website, www.humanesocietyofwa.org, email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

Lola is a six-month-old Whippet/terrier mix who weighs in around 35 pounds but still has some growing to do.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com. Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.metroanimalshelter.org.

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org.

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647, www.alabamaspca.org.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Lola, a super-energetic Whippet/terrier mix