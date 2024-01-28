PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Patches, a girl loves people and food

Humane Society of West Alabama:

Patches is almost as big a fan of people as she is of food. This girl adores getting attention and isn't afraid to ask for it. But because of her upbringing, she's always worried her next meal won't materialize. Because she lives in a free-roaming cat shelter with food available 24/7, she's packed on some pounds and could stand to lose a bit of weight.Her best home would be a place where she can get as much attention as she craves alongside a little less food than she craves.

Patches is a girl who loves affection and she isn't shy about asking for a little love.

If you're interested in Patches or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out an adoption application on our website our website, www.humanesocietyofwa.org, email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com. Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.metroanimalshelter.org.

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org.

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647, www.alabamaspca.org.

