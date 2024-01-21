Humane Society of West Alabama:

Susie is an energetic 2-year-old Lab/mountain cur mix who weighs in at a healthy 60 pounds.

She's a sweet-natured girl who loves being around people, is super smart and loves toys and car rides. She'd make an excellent running, walking or hiking buddy and would make a great family pet for anyone with children 10 or older.

If you're interested in Susie or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please fill out an adoption application on our website our website, www.humanesocietyofwa.org, email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Susie, a sweet girl who loves toys and car rides