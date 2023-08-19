Pet of the Weekend: Malachi (A508638)
Malachi (A508638) is an 8-month-old shepherd mix looking for a forever home: Pasadena Humane
Malachi (A508638) is an 8-month-old shepherd mix looking for a forever home: Pasadena Humane
Affordability conditions also have been largely unchanged over the past six months, but that may be reversing.
Snag a Black+Decker portable AC unit for nearly 50% off, a massage gun for $28, and more great deals.
Its secret ingredients (rosemary and mint) may help fight alopecia, according to Healthline.
Snag a pair for yourself while they’re on sale for just $70.
Grout, window frames, door tracks, tires and more: The TikTok darling annihilates built-up grime from nooks and crannies.
This No. 1 bestselling shapewear smooths, lifts and compresses to rave reviews.
Nearly 12,000 five-star fans use this water bottle while on the go.
For tens of thousands of migrants willing to endure the arduous, and often dangerous, months-long journey to America, the prospect of making an honest living and safety is enough to justify the voyage. But now that they’re here, some say the U.S. is nothing like they had imagined.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
Lotus Type 66 brings to reality a Can-Am race car that never made it past the early design stages more than 50 years ago.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
Yahoo News breaks down exactly what Trump is being charged with in each case as well as the judges, prosecutors, co-defendants and key dates as he awaits trial
The Bengals have come close to a championship two years in a row.
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
The trade-down in retail seems to still be happening, buoying the morale of certain retailers more than others during the back-to-school season.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Bold gold earrings are an undisputed jewelry essential.
An unsolicited bid for US manufacturing stalwart US Steel has set off a potential reshuffling of a classic American industry.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
'Like magic': Thousands of shoppers are hooked on this popular pick, with one saying it's 'better than the Roomba.'