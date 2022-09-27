PETA Advocates Sex Strike to Punish ‘Meat-Eating Men’

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an animal-rights advocacy organization, is urging women to put their foot down against “meat-eating men” by withholding sex.

“We all know them—the suburban men with beer bottles in hand, brandishing tongs while cooking sausages on their expensive gas grills. These barbecue masters believe that they can prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow humans through their consumption of meat, not only hurting animals but also harming the planet,” began Elena Waldman in a blog post introducing the initiative.

“The science speaks for itself: A study published in the journal PLOS ONE found that men contribute significantly more to the climate catastrophe than women, primarily through their meat consumption,” continued Waldman before announcing that “that’s why PETA’s proposing a strike on sex with meat-eating men to persuade them to go vegan.”

“Men need to take accountability for their actions. Now that research shows that their impact on the climate is so disproportionately large, they should take steps to rectify that,” she explained.

The research cited by PETA found that men’s eating habits “result in 41% more greenhouse gases” than women’s.

It’s unclear why PETA has decided to focus on male eating habits as the sole measure of total gender contributions to climate change — the beauty and makeup industry contributes to environmental disrepair through plastic pollution, ocean chemical pollution, deforestation, and air pollution. The beauty industry is also plagued by a tendency toward cruel animal testing, per other environmental groups.

PETA did not clarify whether it would support a similar strike geared toward meat-eating women.

“For all fathers who still are grilling meat but want their children to have a healthy future on a habitable planet, it’s time for a lifestyle change,” wrote Waldman.

The organization offers a free “vegan starter kit” for men persuaded by the strike.

More from National Review