PETA is offering $5,000 for information on peacock killed by crossbow in Las Vegas neighborhood

PETA is offering a cash reward to anyone with information about Pete, a friendly neighborhood peacock killed with a hunter's bow in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Pete, owned by a resident in the Castlegate neighborhood, was widely known and loved by his neighbors. In fact, many neighbors had pictures of Pete on their phones, FOX KWU-TV reported.

“We are devastated. We have been in tears around this neighborhood for days … Our grandkids loved that bird,” neighbor Ann Tillman shared with the affiliate.

How PETA wants you to help Pete

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for fatally shooting Pete will get $5,000 from PETA, the animal rights organization announced Friday.

“This beloved peacock was shot twice with arrows and left to suffer by a cruel person obviously lacking empathy for others. PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so this killer can be held accountable and prevented from harming anyone else,” PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien wrote in the news release.

Las Vegas Animal Protection Services will continue to investigate the incident. No leads or suspects have been identified. Anyone with information should contact Las Vegas Animal Protection Services at 702-229-6444 or fill out this contact form.

What happened to Pete the peacock?

Felicity Carter, another Castlegate resident, found Pete after he was shot. Carter picked him up as quickly as she could and rushed him over to an exotic veterinarian, according to FOX KWU-TV.

“I found him up against the fence, and he had an arrow sticking out of him. He just kind of laid there, almost like he knew I was trying to help him,” Carter shared.

Pete arrived to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital with severe injuries.

“The vet called and said that he had actually been shot twice. Once in the neck, that went completely through and through, barely missing his jugular and his esophagus, and then the body cavity shot that was actually stuck in him still,” said Carter.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the peacock died as a result of his injuries.

“This was just such a senseless crime, and I don’t understand how anybody can just be so morbid and just shoot a defenseless animal. I will not stop until I find out who did this to him. We have to do something for Pete,” Carter told KWU-TV.

After the attack, Castlegate’s HOA asked residents to check their surveillance footage and report any information to the authorities. The city’s animal protection services continue to investigate, KWU-TV reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PETA offering reward for information on peacock killed in Las Vegas