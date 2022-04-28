PETA offering $5,000 reward in brutal attack on dog that was caught on video in Athens

PETA, billed as the largest animal-rights organization in the world, announced Thursday it is offering a $5,000 reward in connection with the brutal beating of a dog that was captured recently on home surveillance video.

“This clearly terrified dog was kicked, smacked, and dragged across the ground in a merciless attack,” Colleen O’Brien, senior vice president for People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, said in announcing the reward.

The video was taken by a Ring camera on a home on the 100 block of Lavender Road on April 13. The video has circulated on social media and was reported to Athens-Clarke police.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Thursday that the case has been assigned to a detective, but so far the man seen abusing the dog has not been identified.

The video provided enough evidence that police said the man can be charged with felony animal abuse.

The man is seen kicking the dog and dragging it across a yard by a leash, with the beating apparently causing the dog to become unconscious.

PETA reported it was urging anyone to come forward so “the abuser can be held accountable and separated from his victim, who may well be in need of urgent veterinary care.”

The reward is for the location of the dog and the conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact police at (706) 613-3345.

Police also said information can be relayed to the police department’s anonymous tip line at (706) 705-4775.

