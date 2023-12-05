PETA offers $5K reward for info leading to the conviction of whoever abandoned puppies

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a $5,000 reward for information on whoever left a basket with three puppies in the cold woods of South Jersey last week.

The puppies were found a week ago by a woman who was feeding her colony cats in the woods.

One of the puppies was already dead, and the other two were weakened, dehydrated and cold.

“If there are more animals in this person’s custody, they could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien.

The puppies, now named Wanda and Cosmo, are estimated to be about 10 weeks old, and they are not available for adoption yet, as the shelter is still working on healing them first.

Anyone looking to donate toward their recovery, can do so through the shelter's website.

Anyone with information about who may have abandoned the puppies to contact the New Jersey Police Bridgeton Barracks at 856-451-0101.

