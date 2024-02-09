PETA wants carousel maker to stop creating rides with animal figures

PETA, the animal rights organization based in Norfolk, appealed to a Kansas-based manufacturer of carousels and other amusement park rides to stop using images of animals in its designs.

The organization sent a letter Tuesday to Aaron Landrum, president and CEO of Chance Rides, based in Wichita, stating animal-themed carousels “reinforce the notion that these sentient beings are simply here for our entertainment,” according to a news release.

PETA’s president Ingrid Newkirk cited examples of real animals exploited for entertainment, like elephants, dolphins, camels and horses. Images of animals used in the same way normalizes the practice, according to PETA.

Meanwhile, the 100-year-old Historic Hampton Carousel is expected to reopen to the public sometime this spring, after extensive work to restore and repair the ride — one of only 170 functioning antique wooden carousels in the country.

The carousel features 42 oil paintings, 30 mirrors, two wooden chariots, a 1914 Bruder band organ — and 48 hand-carved wooden horses.

It is being repaired by Carousels and Carvings, an Ohio-based company. The carousel was originally built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company and installed Buckroe Amusement Park in 1920. It was disassembled in 1985, then restored and installed in 1991 at its present location at Carousel Park near the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in downtown Hampton.

PETA did not respond Friday to a request for comment.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com