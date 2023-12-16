Petaluma Police Department conducted DUI checkpoint, 24 arrests

(KRON) – A DUI and driver’s license checkpoint operation in Petaluma resulted in 24 arrests, the Petaluma Police Department announced Saturday.



Petaluma PD conducted two checkpoints on Dec. 15. One checkpoint was conducted on East Washington Street between Parkland Way and Executive Drive from 6 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. The secondary checkpoint was conducted on Petaluma Boulevard North near Oak Street between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Out of the 317 vehicles screened in the East Washington checkpoint, seven drivers were cited or arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended or revoked.



For the Petaluma Boulevard North checkpoint, 126 vehicles were screened. Seven DUI alcohol suspects, one DUI drug suspect, and one DUI warrant suspect were arrested. Also, eight drivers were cited or arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended or revoked.

One individual was arrested for DUI outside of both checkpoints.



According to Petaluma PD, the checkpoints’ locations are in areas with “the greatest opportunity for achieving deterrence and providing the greatest safety for officers as well as the public.”



According to the Petaluma PD, the majority of the drivers screened during the checkpoint were cooperative and appreciative of the Petaluma Police Department’s efforts in trying to deter drunk driving.

Petaluma PD says they are “committed to increasing overall traffic safety and reducing the number of alcohol-related collisions.”

