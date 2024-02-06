Petar Petyoshin sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing $20K from Falmouth bank

An Edgartown man was sentenced to 8½ years in prison Monday after pleading guilty late last year to the armed robbery of a Falmouth bank in April.

Petar Petyoshin, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery in federal court on Oct. 12, the office of the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney said in a statement. He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley to 102 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

A water systems operator for the Oak Bluffs Water District, Petyoshin, entered Rockland Trust at 20 Davis Straits at 9 a.m. April 8, armed with a handgun.

Witnesses to the bank robbery said Petyoshin showed a firearm and a device he said was a bomb, according to a prosecutor during a May arraignment.

Bank employees and patrons were zip-tied during the robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's statement. Petyoshin left the bank with over $20,000 in cash and stole a motor vehicle that belonged to a bank customer.

He made a several thousand-dollar cash down payment on a lease for a new Mercedes after the robbery, according to the statement.

The bank lost more than $21,000 in the robbery, according to a court docket.

On May 23, 2023, Petyoshin was arrested on state charges in connection with the robbery after a search of his residence in Edgartown. Investigators found thousands of dollars in cash, zip ties and clothing items Petyoshin was captured wearing on surveillance footage both before and after the robbery. Additionally, 57 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized during the search.

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on courts, transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Petyoshin sentenced after guilty plea for Falmouth armed bank robbery