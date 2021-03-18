Petco posts earnings beat in first report since IPO, sees continued momentum in pet adoption
Pet supplies retailer Petco (WOOF) reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results on Thursday, highlighting continued momentum in new pet adoptions in 2021.
In its first earnings report since going public in late January, Petco reported adjusted earnings per share of 17 cents, topping analyst forecasts by 6 cents per share. Revenue also surpassed expectations, coming in at $1.34 billion for the quarter. The closely-followed comparable-store sales were up 17% in the quarter.
"If you look at what's going on with COVID, what happened was people were home, they were a little depressed, and they wanted furry friends to make them feel better," Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said of the strong 2020.
According to Coughlin, 3 million pets found new homes in 2020, and the new-pet trend is still going strong so far in 2021.
"What that generates is, yes, a COVID lift for 2020, and we accelerated in Q4. But for our business, it provides an annuity. It's not like a home gym that you get, and then you don't get another one for 5, 10 years. You're going to have to feed, groom, vaccinate that pet for the next decade, so it's an annuity for our business," Coughlin added.
Petco saw its digital sales grow by 90% during the quarter, adding approximately 1 million new customers during the quarter.
Petco has tapped into recurring revenue streams within the digital ecosystem, from automatically scheduled delivery for pet food, its subscription PupBox for new pet owners, insurance, and its Vital Care membership that offers checkups, vaccinations, grooming, and discounts for $19 a month.
Stores are a strategic advantage
What's more, the digital business has benefitted from Petco's brick-and-mortar footprint of stores, referred to now as pet care centers. With buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup, Coughlin pointed out that 80% of the e-commerce orders now go through the pet care centers, resulting in quicker fulfillment and lower costs than its online competitors.
"A couple of years ago, there [were] lots of questions — are stores an albatross or an anchor? And what we found is now it's the exact opposite. They create a strategic advantage. We don't call them stores anymore because they're the salons for pets, the doctor's office for pets, they're actually the schools for pets, and they're now micro-distribution centers. So they're highly strategic. Our traffic is growing in our pet care centers. Our basket is growing in our pet care centers."
Sales are also benefitting from Petco adding veterinarian hospitals onsite at its pet care centers. The company opened 44 vet clinics in 2020 and now operates 125 with plans to reach 900.
"Here's the amazing thing: we bring in about 1,500-square-feet of a vet hospital — it's a true hospital in that location — but our center store sales go up by four to five points. So it's a win for the customer, we get the vet revenue, but we also get a center store lift in 4, 5%, so it's transformational for our business."
Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.