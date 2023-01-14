Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Petco Health and Wellness Company is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$256m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Petco Health and Wellness Company has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Petco Health and Wellness Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Petco Health and Wellness Company.

So How Is Petco Health and Wellness Company's ROCE Trending?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Petco Health and Wellness Company promising. The figures show that over the last three years, ROCE has grown 59% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Petco Health and Wellness Company is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 44% in the last year. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Petco Health and Wellness Company (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

