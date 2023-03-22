Petco Share Drop Post Mixed Q4 Performance, Gloomy FY23 Outlook

Petco Health And Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is down over 15% during Wednesday's session following its mixed Q4 performance and lackluster FY23 outlook.

WOOF reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.2% year-on-year to $1.577 billion, marginally above the consensus of $1.570 billion.

Comparable sales climbed 5.3% versus last year and 18.8% on a two-year basis.

Gross profit decreased 1% Y/Y to $627.3 million, with a profit margin of 39.7%.

Operating margin was 4.9%, and operating income for the quarter fell 6% to $77.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.1% Y/Y to $170.3 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.23 missed the analyst consensus of $0.24.

Petco held $201.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 28, 2023. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $136.5 million, with a free cash flow of $70.6 million.

Outlook : Petco expects FY23 net sales of $6.15 billion - $6.275 billion versus the Street view of $6.36 billion.

The company sees FY23 adjusted EPS down $0.21 - down $0.13.

In Fiscal 2023, the company expects to make a total of $100 million in principal payments on its term loan, including the $35 million paid in March.

Price Action: WOOF shares are trading lower by 7.28% at $9.43 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

