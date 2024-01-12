Pete Alonso and New York Mets agree to $20.5 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

FILE - New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in New York. Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso are among 194 players across Major League Baseball still negotiating salaries for the 2024 season leading into Thursday’s Jan. 11, 2024, deadline. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and the New York Mets avoided salary arbitration by agreeing Thursday to a $20.5 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.

The agreement came on a deadline day around Major League Baseball, when arbitration-eligible players and their teams were scheduled to swap 2024 salary proposals.

Alonso had a $14.5 million salary last year, when he batted .217 with 46 home runs, 118 RBIs and an .821 OPS. The first baseman hit .271 with 40 homers and an .869 OPS in 2022, tying for the major league lead with 131 RBIs.

The three-time All-Star and 2019 NL Rookie of the Year can become a free agent after next season and is represented by agent Scott Boras.

New York also agreed to one-year deals Thursday with left-handers David Peterson ($2.15 million) and Joey Lucchesi ($1.65 million).

The other Mets players eligible for arbitration are right-hander Adrian Houser, outfielder Tyrone Taylor and relievers Phil Bickford and Drew Smith. Houser and Taylor were acquired last month in a trade with Milwaukee.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

