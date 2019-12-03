Pete Buttigieg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into a nasty fight over free public college. It's part of a larger battle between progressive and centrist Democrats.

Getty





Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently introduced his plan to make college more affordable and took a swipe at his 2020 competitors who want public college to be tuition-free for all.

The South Bend mayor thinks that tuition-free public college would wastefully and unfairly subsidize education for the rich.

While more moderate Democrats argue universal tuition-free public college would be regressive, many on the left say it's the most progressive option if funded by a big tax hike on the rich.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is increasingly on the offensive.

In a recent campaign ad introducing his plan to make college more affordable, Buttigieg took a swipe at his 2020 competitors who want public college to be tuition-free for all. He claimed that those proposals would wastefully subsidize education for the children of millionaires and billionaires.

"I believe we should move to make college affordable for everybody. There are some voices saying, 'Well that doesn't count unless you go even further, unless it's free even for the kids of millionaires,'" Buttigieg says in the ad, clearly referring to his 2020 competitors Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders without naming them.

The South Bend mayor argued that his proposal, which would invest in Pell Grants and Historically Black Colleges and Universities and make public college free for kids whose families make up to $100,000, goes far enough.

"Look, what I'm proposing is plenty bold," he says. "I mean, these are big ideas."

Other moderate 2020 Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, have similarly stopped short of endorsing free public college.

But the policy rollout went viral when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an outspoken progressive who's endorsed Sanders' 2020 bid, slammed Buttigieg's argument in a series of tweets last Thursday.

"This is a GOP talking point used to dismantle public systems, & it's sad to see a Dem candidate adopt it," the congresswoman wrote of the mayor's claim that free college would unfairly subsidize millionaires.

Buttigieg's campaign pushed back on Ocasio-Cortez.

"Pete's position is the same position that was advanced by the 2016 Democratic Party nominee so it's quite a stretch to call it Republican talking points," a spokesperson for the campaign told Insider.

pete buttigieg More

Associated Press/Charlie Niebergall

Regressive or progressive?

Buttigieg and other more moderate Democrats argue that free public college is a giveaway to the rich. And they say Buttigieg's targeted plan is more progressive than universal plans because it targets benefits to those who need them most.

"It is more progressive to target aid to those who require it, conserving federal resources to do the maximum good," the Washington Post editorial board wrote in a Friday piece defending Buttigieg's plan as "both more affordable and more progressive than the other, more expensive ones."

Buttigieg's campaign has doubled down on his position and a top campaign adviser, Lis Smith, further argued that free public college would force non-college educated Americans to subsidize education that will make richer Americans even richer.

"If you think that a worker who didn't go to college should pay for college for a CEO's kid, then @PeteButtigieg isn't your candidate," Smith tweeted Friday.

Conservatives make the same argument.

"[There's] the potential for lower-income Americans, maybe it's waitresses and truck drivers or electricians, who have chosen or just did not go to college, having to foot the bill for their college-going counterparts who will presumably make more than them long-term," Lindsey Burke, director of the Center for Education Policy at the conservative Heritage Foundation, told Insider.