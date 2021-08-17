Pete Buttigieg announces he and Chasten have 'become parents'

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten have grown their family, noting that while the process "isn't done yet," they are excited, they announced Tuesday.

Buttigieg took on the role of transportation secretary in the Biden administration after running his own presidential campaign against Joe Biden during the 2020 Democratic primaries and previously serving as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family," Buttigieg tweeted. "We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon."

The announcement was met by congratulations from many social media users.

"As gay dads of FIVE adopted kids, my husband @RobertCooper58 and I want to offer you and Chasten our heartfelt congrats!! We’re so happy for you both!!" tweeted Jon Cooper, Biden's and former President Barack Obama's campaigner.

Buttigieg is the second openly gay Cabinet secretary after Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence under then-President Donald Trump.

Buttigieg spent recent weeks promoting the Biden administration's infrastructure bill through media appearances and trips across the nation. The bill passed in the Senate with bipartisan support.

