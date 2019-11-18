Will Pete Buttigieg become the first gay president? Older LGBTQ celebrate historic run

SAN FRANCISCO — When Donald Bell was growing up in a small town in Illinois, the only place to get information about being gay was the public library.

“In the Webster’s unabridged dictionary, when you got to the entry for homosexuality there were smudges because a lot of people had been there. The same with the Encyclopedia Britannica entry,” Bell, 70, said.

Some years later, when Bell was a college student in the 1960s, being gay was illegal. A dean expelled some of his friends because of their sexual identity.

Now Pete Buttigieg, an openly gay man, is running for president of the United States and leading in some Democratic primary polls.

In fact, The Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll found 25% of Iowa's likely Democratic caucus-goers said he was their first choice for president, besting rivals Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, all of whom were about 10 percentage points behind the South Bend mayor.

The Iowa caucuses are the first in a series of state contests in 2020. Winning the state’s Feb. 3 caucus gives candidates momentum and national attention as they head into the three other early states that precede the huge chunk of delegates at stake on Super Tuesday in March.

For many older gay Americans, Buttigieg's candidacy is an important moment. Whether or not they support him for president, he represents a new era in sexual freedom and civil rights.

“The fact that Buttigieg is a legitimate candidate makes me feel terrific. But it also reminds of me of what it cost for us to get here,” said Bell, a retired college administrator.

As an African-American, Bell remembers dissolving into tears when he entered into the voting booth in 2008 to vote for President Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president.

“Something had happened that I never conceived could have happened in my lifetime,” he said. For some LGBTQ people, he expects those same tears should Buttigieg make it to the general election ballot in 2020.

Buttigieg, 37, is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He is also a Harvard-educated Rhodes Scholar who was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve and served in Afghanistan in 2014. He is a practicing Episcopalian and more moderate than some Democratic hopefuls. He married his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, a junior high school teacher who took his name, in 2018 after the pair dated for three years.

It’s that combination of attributes — moderate, high achieving and a person of faith — which make Buttigieg far more than a one-note candidate.

“Mayor Pete’s not running as a gay candidate, he’s embracing who he is in all its dimension, including being an openly gay man who’s married to his husband,” said JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president for policy and political affairs with the Human Rights Campaign, a LGBTQ civil rights organization based in Washington, D.C.

Buttigieg himself says he’s mindful of the example he sets. On his campaign bus last week he said he couldn’t imagine what it would have been like for a teenage version of himself to see a viable, out candidate for president.

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at the J Street National Conference, Oct. 28, 2019, in Washington. More

“People — often young people but often people almost my parents’ age also — share with me that they never dared to think something like this was possible. It just shows you what representation can do. It’s not the reason for my candidacy. But it certainly has become a reason to make sure we do everything we can to be a good example and to make them proud,” he said.

Every day he’s in the race changes the landscape for every other candidate who’s going to follow him, said Annise Parker, the former mayor of Houston who’s now the executive director of the Victory Fund, a political action committee in Washington, D.C., that works to grow the number of openly LGBTQ public officials in the United States.