Pete Buttigieg congratulates Sanders in New Hampshire speech — and then swipes at his 'revolution'

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is avoiding talk of a "victory" this primary around.

Buttigieg came in second place in New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday night, earning 24.4 percent of the vote to Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) 26 percent with 90 percent of precincts reporting. And while he didn't declare an early victory over Sanders like he did in Iowa, Buttigieg did use his Tuesday night speech to take a few shots at Sanders' campaign.

Buttigieg kicked off his speech by recalling an essay he'd written in praise of Sanders when he was in high school, and congratulated Sanders on his "strong showing" that night. He also praised his fellow Democratic candidates, saying he'd make sure to support whoever won the party's nomination because "we are on the same team."









Pete Buttigieg: "I admired Senator Sanders when I was a high school, I respect him greatly to this day, and I congratulate him on his strong showing tonight." https://t.co/PT0ouFYIIE pic.twitter.com/UJO5E8LsZp — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2020

But the Sanders praise didn't last for long. Buttigieg acknowledged that "some said" his campaign "shouldn't be here at all," perhaps a dig at how several Democrats attacked Buttigieg's lack of experience in Friday's debate. "We have been told by some that you must either be for revolution, or you are for the status quo," Buttigieg also added — a likely shot at how Sanders often calls his campaign a "revolution." But "most Americans don't see where they fit in that polarized vision," Buttigieg said, and declared that "the politics of 'my way or the highway' is a road to re-electing [President] Donald Trump."

