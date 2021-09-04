Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten share first family photo as new parents of 2 babies

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg wave during a campaign town hall event at Washington Liberty High School February 23, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, announced Saturday they had become the parents of two children.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," Buttigieg said in a caption of an Instagram post Saturday. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

The transportation secretary previously said he and his husband had become new parents in an August 17 post to Twitter and Instagram.

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family," he said. "We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents! The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can't wait to share more soon."

The couple met on the dating app Hinge in 2015 and married in June 2018.

According to The Washington Post, they had been working to adopt a child for more than a year. In July, the couple nearly adopted a baby from a mother who was in labor who changed her mind about giving her baby up for adoption.

"It's a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope," Chasten told the Post in a July interview. "You think it's finally happening and you get so excited, and then it's gone."

