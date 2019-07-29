Pete Buttigieg’s ideas are starting to intrigue black voters. Their support is another matter.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the path forward in the 2020 presidential campaign starts to narrow, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been trying to find support in the one segment of the Democratic base he can't seem to reach: people of color.

He's likely struggling for a variety of reasons. He's young and lacks national experience. Acceptance of marriage equality and LGBTQ rights among African Americans and Latinos is growing, but isn’t as high as among other groups. That could be a challenge for the openly gay Democrat. And there have been a lot of questions about his handling of the South Bend police shooting last month in which a white officer killed a black man he said was wielding a knife.

IndyStar interviews at last week’s National Urban League conference, with leaders and attendees from across the country, offer a glimpse at the struggle Buttigieg is having to gain traction.

Some like his ideas but think he's not ready to take on President Donald Trump. Others think he's not done enough to stand out in a large field of candidates, many with much broader experiences and proven records. Several indicated he has to do more to earn the trust of African American and Latino voters.

"I think he has to get advocates," said Carlos Clanton, an Urban League official and school board member in Norfolk, Virginia. "He has to get individuals within the African American community that people trust to advocate on his behalf."

The conference is just one of several that Buttigieg and other candidates are attending to reach minority voters this summer. The South Bend mayor addressed the NAACP earlier this month in Detroit. He and others are also scheduled to address the National Association of Black Journalists in Miami on Aug. 8. And Buttigieg will be among 20 candidates trying to reach a wider audience during the CNN debates in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Buttigieg, who declined to meet with IndyStar following last week's National Urban League appearance, has acknowledged that he needs to do more to reach black and Hispanic voters.

Buttigieg is pitching his Douglass Plan for black Americans

In Indianapolis, he pitched his Douglass Plan to end systemic racism, a proposal that goes as far as or further than similar policies from other candidates in the field. Urban League leaders note it also looks a lot like their own plan.

Still, it was clear from canvassing the crowd at the National Urban League conference that he has more work to do to earn votes. Several questioned his willingness to win over broader support to push his plan into law. Others wondered about his handling of the city's police department.

The Douglass Plan: Buttigieg rolls out details of his blueprint for African Americans

It's noteworthy that he was better received there than at a July 18 appearance at the Young Democrats of America's annual convention, also in Indianapolis.

At that address, he heard "black lives matter" chants before and during his speech from the smattering of African Americans in the crowd.

There were no chants among the 400 or so people who listened Friday, many intently, to what he had to say. A lot of folks laughed at his jokes and cheered when he called Trump a racist.

Biden, Harris got louder cheers at Urban League conference

His willingness to say he would end systemic racism in American institutions earned him applause multiple times. The cheering wasn't as loud or as intense as it was for former Vice President Joe Biden or U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the two candidates who also spoke that often poll ahead of him. But the crowd sounded intrigued.

Winning over minority voters has in the past been key to winning the Democratic primary. Just ask U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who in 2016 struggled to reach African American voters after initially forming an all-white leadership team and campaigning heavily in states with less diversity.

A Monmouth University poll released last week suggests Buttigieg is barely registering with African Americans in South Carolina, the first primary with a large number of black voters. National polling in recent weeks has shown similar results.

Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League and a former mayor of New Orleans, said voters of color look at the relationships public officials have with their own constituents, how diverse their campaign staffs are and their platforms.