Pete Buttigieg on a potential Trump 2024 run: 'He can do whatever he likes'

The Biden administration isn't ruffled by a potential Trump presidential run in 2024, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"He can do whatever he likes," Buttigieg told Yahoo Finance Live, declining to say Trump's name. Buttigieg added the Biden administration is "working on getting results for people" by getting inflation under control and jumpstarting investment in the country.

The tone may be very different from the Trump camp Tuesday evening. Trump is poised to make a "special announcement" at his Mar-a-Lago resort today. Most political watchers believe Trump will announce another run for president in 2024 despite the surging popularity of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis among Republicans.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a press conference to announce the "Gateway Turnaround" Hudson Tunnel project at Penn Station on June 28, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The potential 2024 announcement comes amid a mixed backdrop for the wildly controversial former president.

Many in the country are tired of sky-high prices for everything from food to gas. The economy is slowing and recession calls on Wall Street are now the norm — all of which plays into the hands of Trump, who oversaw solid economic growth under his tenure up until the coronavirus pandemic hit and sent the U.S. economy into recession.

Furthermore, FiveThirtyEight's polling data indicates that at this point in his presidency, Biden has the lowest approval rating of any Democratic president in 44 years, in large part because of the economy.

That said, Trump also suffered from low approval throughout his presidency. Other factors aren't playing to Trump's advantage either, including his handling of the insurrection on the Capitol, various lawsuits, and his firebrand style on the world stage.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

And crucially, the GOP had a lackluster performance in last week's midterm elections, especially among candidates backed by Trump.

"Prior to the election, it appeared that Mr. Trump was well positioned to win the GOP’s 2024 nomination, but the outcome undermines that thinking," Brian Gardner, chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel, wrote in a client note. "The results will probably lead some Republican voters to question their future support for Mr. Trump. Gov. DeSantis is, for now, the presumptive frontrunner for the GOP nomination."

