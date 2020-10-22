Pete Buttigieg rebuts Fox News' attack on Hunter Biden: 'If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official...'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was back on Fox News on Thursday night ahead of the final presidential debate, where he faced questions about the recent stories alleging misconduct by Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. "It's not even clear what [they're] claiming it adds up to," Buttigieg said of Biden's opponents and the new claims. "They're just kind of saying, 'oh, there are questions.'"

Host Bret Baier jumped in to clarify that the unsubstantiated allegation is that Joe Biden was "discussing all of his business deals" with his son.

"If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let's talk about the president of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account," Mayor Pete shot back. "That's not like something somebody said that used to work with somebody related to the president in email, that's a matter of documented fact. And they won't even tell us what bank it's with!"

Buttigieg concluded, "I'm pretty sure that bothers Americans a lot more than what [the Trump campaign] is trying to whip up for the last 12 days of this election season." Watch the zinger below.







Buttigieg: If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let’s talk about the President of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account pic.twitter.com/kgQ7uspaOy — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 22, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

Men, this should be so easy

A painful postpartum injury is plaguing America's moms — but nobody really talks about it

Trump doubles down on the jerk vote

