Pete Buttigieg Rises In Iowa But Fails To Export That Midwestern Charm

Pete Buttigieg has had a good couple of weeks in Iowa. The latest Quinnipiac poll shows him second only to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, ahead of both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, and his speech at Iowa’s famous Liberty & Justice Dinner last Friday was so well-received that it was repackaged as his sixth TV ad in the state. His second, multi-day bus tour across the first-to-caucus state this week has led to more sunny, national coverage.

But Buttigieg needs Iowa more than Iowa needs Buttigieg: The midwestern bastion is his best—and perhaps only—chance of chalking up an all-important win an early primary state. In New Hampshire, Warren and Sanders are at an advantage as fellow New Englanders with deep dies to labor, and in South Carolina, where black voters make up roughly 60% of Democratic primary voters, Buttigieg has so far fallen flat.

“Why should black voters be feeling Mayor Pete? What has Mayor Pete done that would make black voters believe that he is their candidate?,” says Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. “[There’s] this expectation that black people, if they don’t support you, there’s something wrong with them, rather than you haven’t earned their vote.” Some black voters in South Carolina describe apathy or skepticism. “We don’t think anybody as divisive as Buttigieg can really win,” says Chelsey Simms, a 38-year old disabled veteran who saw Buttigieg speak at the church in Rock Hill. “His sexuality is polarizing.”

What’s clear is that Buttigieg is doing well in Iowa mostly because Iowa voters are exactly the kind of people who love Pete Buttigieg: aging, mostly white voters with midwestern sensibilities. The South Bend Mayor is about twice as popular with voters over 65 as he is with voters under 30, according to a recent New York Times/Siena poll, and overwhelmingly favored by white voters over voters of color. Many midwestern moderates are also drawn to his brand of hopeful liberalism. “We feel really good about how we’re doing here,” says Ben Halle, his communications director in Iowa, citing Buttigieg’s veteran status and his willingness to talk openly about his faith as reasons for his appeal. “Being a mayor from the midwest has been a really important thing to people.”

But those strengths don’t necessarily translate outside Iowa. Six days before Buttigieg drew the biggest and loudest crowd at Iowa’s Liberty and Justice Dinner, he showed up to a nearly empty campaign tailgate at Allen University, a historically black college in Columbia South Carolina. White volunteers wearing “HBCUs for Pete” T-shirts flipped burgers, but only a handful of people were there to eat them. When Buttigieg finally arrived a half hour after the event started, he greeted the attendees with the strained smile of a boy who’d been stood up at his own bar mitzvah.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. poses for a photo with Kashmir Imani, holding a T-shirt she designed, during a homecoming tailgate event at Allen University, a historically black campus in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 26, 2019. | Bryan Cereijo—The New York Times/Redux More

Revelers at neighboring tailgates had no idea that presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was visiting Allen University that day, because they had never heard of presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. “Honestly, I haven’t given it much thought this year,” Rowena Colon, a 50-year old logistics analyst, told me when I asked about Buttigieg’s event nearby. Tommie Grier, a 41-year old logistics training manager, said he’d heard “nothing at all” about the visit. Any mention of the 37-year old South Bend Mayor running an unexpectedly strong campaign for the presidency elicited blank stares. “We’re just here for the game,” said student Arielle Sutton.