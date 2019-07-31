Pete Buttigieg says smudge on forehead during debate was probably a dead gnat

So what was the distracting smudge on South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg's forehead that sent Twitter abuzz Tuesday evening during the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit?

A gnat — or the remains of one anyway. That's how Buttigieg explained it Wednesday, after the imperfection drove viewers to speculate its origins.

"I have a totally cosmetic, superficial question for you," CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked Buttigieg on "New Day." "Did you have a smudge on your forehead last night? And what was that?"

He responded:

"All right, so our best guess is that it — there were these little, kind of gnats around," the 37-year-old candidate said. "Maybe I smushed one and it got on my forehead. I don't know. I didn't know about it until after."

He continued, "That's the thing about having something on your forehead," he added. "But hopefully it didn't distract from the message about what's at stake in this election."

The smudge, which was visible early during the debate, seemed to disappear later in the evening. But, the image of the dead gnat seems to have just started taking on a life of its own online.

Like Pete, I am gnat gonna take the bait. pic.twitter.com/Ry2uDY2DOp — Jamie Soroka (@jamie_soroka) July 31, 2019

It appears that Marianne Williamson got tired of looking at that smudge on @PeteButtigieg's forehead and licked her thumb and wiped it off. (Because it's magically gone now.) pic.twitter.com/sD9lKQR9EC — Carey (@CareyGLY) July 31, 2019

Question: "Did you have a smudge on your forehead last night? And what was that?"



Pete Buttigieg: "Alright, so our best guess is that there were these little kind of gnats around. Maybe I smushed one and it got on my forehead. I don't know." https://t.co/rFcPbFwoxh pic.twitter.com/DsQm6SHIT0



— The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2019

There I was, trying to be so noble and respectful of whatever scab was on Pete Buttigieg's forehead.



AND THEN IT DISAPPEARED. #sorecery



— J.Lynn Johnston (@JLynnJohnston) July 31, 2019

Buttigieg and nine other Democratic candidates were among the first group to take the stage at at Detroit's Fox Theatre on Tuesday. The next group, which includes another 10 candidates, will be on at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

