Pete Buttigieg shoots to the top of the 2020 field in Iowa poll

WASHINGTON — The 2020 Democratic field in Iowa is led by four candidates for president, with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg gaining \ground in the last few months, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The Monmouth University poll found that Buttigieg is the favored candidate of 22% of respondents. Former Vice President Joe Biden was backed by 19%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by 18% and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by 13%. All other Democratic candidates received single-digit support in the survey.

But, the survey results suggest that the race is still fluid; less than one-third of respondents said they are firmly set on their choice.

More: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg shares his views on current issues

Buttigieg's support has grown since Monmouth's August survey, where he was at 8%. Biden, meanwhile, has ticked down since the summer, when he was the pick of 26% of Monmouth respondents.

The Monmouth survey's margin of error was plus or minus 4.6 percentage points. The results are based on results among 451 Iowans likely to participate in the state's Democratic caucus.

Buttigieg has recently performed well in early state polling. A Quinnipiac poll in New Hampshire had the Democratic hopeful holding his own with 15% of support, against Biden at 20%, Warren at 16% and Sanders at 14%.

A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll conducted nationally also found him within striking distance of Biden, Warren and Sanders.

More: Who is running for president in 2020? An interactive guide

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2020 Election: Pete Buttigieg rises in Iowa to join Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders on top