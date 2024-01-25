Pete Buttigieg will visit Pittsburgh to celebrate major grant for Parkway East improvements

United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will be visiting Pittsburgh Friday to celebrate a major infrastructure investment to the city.

According to the Department of Transportation, Secretary Buttigieg will be commemorating the over $142 million investment aimed to improve infrastructure on the I-376 corridor, which includes the rehabilitation of 10 bridges.

>> $142M grant secured for Parkway East, MLK Jr. Busway safety improvements

The project will include resiliency improvements and reduce costly recurring maintenance by addressing a flood-prone area known as the “Bathtub” and landslides that often force emergency road closures. The project will also improve traffic management through dynamic lane use, dynamic speed limits, wrong way vehicle detection and queue warning systems that are expected to reduce the higher-than-average crashes on the Parkway East in the project area.

Secretary Buttigieg will be joined by U.S. Senator John Fetterman, Congressman Chris Deluzio and Congresswoman Summer Lee.

