Pete Buttigieg working to bring 'more attention' to racial disparities in road accidents

ABC News

Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old junior enlisted airman with the Massachusetts Air National Guard, who has been charged as being behind the leak of classified U.S. military and U.S. intelligence documents had a high-level top security clearance that raises even more questions about why he had access to such documents in his work as an IT specialist. The criminal complaint against Jack Teixeira released Friday disclosed that he possessed a high-level top secret clearance known as TS-SCI, Top Secret - Sensitive Compartmented Information, since 2021. Teixeira worked as a full time active-duty Air National Guardsman at Otis Air National Guard Base, near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as a "Cyber Transport Systems Journeyman" -- essentially providing IT support for the 102nd Intelligence Wing.