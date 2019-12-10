Pete Buttigieg's real 'black problem': He has been convicted of white privilege

When I came across Michael Harriot’s recent article titled “Pete Buttigieg is a lying MF,” I thought perhaps he had uncovered proof that the Democratic presidential candidate's Harvard education and Rhodes scholarship were lies that had been manufactured with Photoshop and a stolen diploma printer. Or that Buttigieg’s eight years in the Navy Reserve, and his deployment to Afghanistan, were actually a cover story for his time as a male stripper at a gay bar.

But no. Harriot's attack in The Root, an African American-oriented online magazine, was prompted by a 2011 interview in which Buttigieg said that "kids need to see evidence that education is going to work for them” in order to be motivated to get a higher education. Because many kids in minority communities “haven’t seen it work” for people they know, Buttigieg said, it’s understandable that they are skeptical about the value of education. For this expression of empathy, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was labeled a “baldfaced” liar.

Harriot was furious that Buttigieg did not name systemic racism as the reason for black kids’ depressed college enrollment. But Buttigieg’s comment was not intended as a list of all reasons, only one. So when Harriot cited higher unemployment and lower income for black college graduates as two reasons black kids are less likely to go to college, it sounded an awful lot like Buttigieg saying black kids don’t see college working for them in the same way white kids do. It made me think Harriot’s anger was about something else.

A longstanding 'black problem'

To be fair, Buttigieg had a “black problem” before Harriot’s article. By most accounts, the problem began when he demoted South Bend’s black police chief in 2012, shortly after he was elected “Mayor Pete.” At the time, federal prosecutors were investigating the police chief in the illegal wiretapping of four white officers. The officers allegedly used racist language on the wiretapped calls, but that did not negate the impropriety of the wiretapping.

According to Buttigieg, the U.S. attorney’s office told him that if the police chief stayed in that position, he’d be indicted. Despite the complicating factors, it appears that demoting the police chief spared him criminal charges and spared South Bend the problems that come with a chief of police under federal indictment.

There was also Buttigieg’s statement at the Democratic presidential debate last month in which he said being gay helped him understand the struggles of the black community. To avoid any misunderstanding, Buttigieg said: “I do not have the experience of ever having been discriminated against because of the color of my skin.” But the impact of anti-gay discrimination left the mayor “sometimes feeling like a stranger in my own country, turning on the news and seeing my own rights come up for debate.”

Buttigieg’s expression of camaraderie with another minority is a good thing, right? Nope. It drew anger from the black community, with many feeling a privileged white man should not be comparing his struggle to theirs.

Oliver Davis, a black South Bend city councilman who supports former Vice President Joe Biden, told The Washington Post: “When you see me, you would know that I'm African American from day one.” Davis went on to describe how gays can hide the part of themselves that draw discrimination. With all due respect, someone should explain to Mr. Davis that closeting the most basic component of yourself for decades is not an asset and comes at an insidious personal cost.

Absurd furor over a Kenyan model