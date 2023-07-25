Pete Davidson avoids jail time in Beverly Hills crash

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson will enter a diversion program to settle a misdemeanor charge brought against him for a crash earlier this year in Beverly Hills, California, prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to CBS News on Monday that the 29-year-old Davidson reached a deal that will see him complete 50 hours of community service and 12 hours of traffic school as part of an 18-month diversion program.

The community service can be completed in New York, prosecutors said, adding that Davidson will likely complete the hours through the New York City Fire Department. He will also pay an unknown amount in restitution.

Davidson has a strong connection to FDNY. His father was an FDNY firefighter who died while responding to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

In the late-night hours of March 4, Davidson was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in Beverly Hills, officials previously said. There were no serious injuries.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Davidson's girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was also in the vehicle. Beverly Hills police told ET back in March that Davidson had also struck a fire hydrant in the crash.

In June, he was charged with a single misdemeanor count of reckless driving, for which he could have faced a maximum sentence of up to 90 days in jail.

McCarthy raises possible Biden impeachment inquiry

Deadly heat dome continues to expand

Search of Gilgo Beach suspect's home ends