Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving months after Beverly Hills car crash

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office charged comedian and actor Pete Davidson with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Months after Pete Davidson allegedly crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home, Los Angeles County prosecutors on Friday have charged the comedian and actor with reckless driving.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum and "King of Staten Island" star faces one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 27, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said in a statement to The Times.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the statement read. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

Davidson's attorney did not immediately respond Friday to The Times' request for comment.

The crash took place in the late evening of March 4 in a residential area of Beverly Hills near the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue. Officers found a wrecked dark-colored four-door Mercedes-Benz and a damaged city fire hydrant, Beverly Hills Police said after the incident. There were no injuries in the crash and no arrests made.

Police declined to name the vehicle’s occupants, but TMZ, which first reported the collision, said that Davidson had been behind the wheel and fellow actor Chase Sui Wonders was in the passenger seat.

TMZ also obtained photos from the scene of the crash that showed damage to the side of a house. A trail of tire marks along the lawn of the house led to cracked wooden panels and shredded shrubs.

Davidson's charge is a part of a push in the D.A.'s office to enforce reckless driving incidents. In its statement, the office said traffic fatalities in L.A. have hit the highest levels in the past 20 years.

"As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable," the D.A.'s office said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.