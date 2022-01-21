Pete Davidson, Colin Jost buy decommissioned Staten Island ferry for $280,100

Andy Samberg might have sung "I'm on a boat," but it's his "SNL" successors who just bought one.

Staten Island natives Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, along with real estate agent Paul Italia, have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat at auction for $280,100, Italia told NBC News Friday.

Italia, who is also a co-founder of Manhattan’s The Stand comedy club, told the New York Post that the trio plans to turn the boat into a live entertainment space.

The auction for the John F. Kennedy NYC Staten Island Ferry began on Jan. 12 and ended Wednesday, according to the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

Jost and Davidson are now responsible for picking up the boat from DCAS’ premises, and have 10 days from Wednesday to do so.

The 277-foot John F. Kennedy was commissioned in 1965 and recently decommissioned because of mechanical issues, according to DCAS.

Both Davidson and Jost are well-known Staten Island natives. Davidson's 2020 film "The King of Staten Island" is loosely based on his younger years, and Jost often makes fun of his home borough during "Weekend Update."

A Staten Island Ferry served as the announcement of Jost and Scarlett Johansson's 2020 nuptials, with Meals on Wheels America posting a picture of one of the classic orange boats with the words "Jost Married" written atop. Fans were encouraged to donate to the charity.

Meanwhile, it seems Davidson has turned his girlfriend onto his home borough. Last year, he and Kim Kardashian were spotted at a Staten Island favorite, Angelina's Ristorante, and Kardashian was spotted sneaking out of Davidson's $1.2 million Staten Island condo.