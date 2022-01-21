Pete Davidson and Colin Jost paid $280,100 for a decommissioned Staten Island ferry and plan to turn it into a floating comedy club

The Staten Island ferry takes passengers between lower Manhattan and Staten Island. Melia Robinson/BI

"Saturday Night Live" stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost just won an auction for a ferry boat.

They paid $280,100 for the John F. Kennedy, a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat.

The plan is to turn it into a floating comedy club, the duo's real estate partner told the New York Post.

Together with Manhattan real estate broker Paul Italia, Jost and Davidson paid $280,100 to win the auction of the John F. Kennedy — a decommissioned Staten Island ferry.

Both Jost and Davidson are from Staten Island, and the free ferry line is the primary form of public transportation between lower Manhattan and their home borough.

The ship is described as being in "poor condition," and it was decommissioned due to "mechanical issues...on the propulsion end."

Put more plainly: The boat doesn't move on its own anymore.

As such, it must be towed out of the Staten Island ferry terminal on Staten Island, an NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services spokesperson told the New York Post. The trio has 10 days to collect the boat from the St. George ferry terminal.

So, what do two comedians and a real estate broker do with a decommissioned Staten Island ferry?

"The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, etc.," Italia told the Post.

Based on the photos from the auction, which opened at $125,000, the boat will need substantial work before becoming a floating comedy club.

In the meantime, Italia plans to tow it to a local shipyard where it can be held before work begins.

