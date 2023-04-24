Pete Davidson Could Face Criminal Charges for Car Crash

Wendell Cruz

It’s been an eventful couple of days for Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. After making headlines for shoving an overzealous fan at a Madison Square Garden while attending a basketball game on Sunday, Davidson could now be facing some legal trouble—albeit, for a different matter.

On Monday, TMZ reported the Beverly Hills Police Department “recently wrapped its investigation” into a recent car crash involving Davidson. On March 4, the 29-year-old was driving his Mercedes at a high speed when he hopped a curb, knocked down a fire hydrant and struck the side of a Beverly Hills home. His girlfriend and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders was in the passenger’s seat.

Almost two months later, the case is now being reviewed by the Los Angeles County’s District Attorney Office for potential criminal charges, law enforcement told TMZ. While the Los Angeles D.A. typically handles felony charges, they look at misdemeanor cases in Beverly Hills.

Pete Davidson Defends His Love Life: Dating 12 People in 10 Years Isn’t ‘Crazy’

Davidson and Wonders were not injured in the crash, nor were there any reportedly injuries of residents, including the 16–year-old girl who was inside of the home at the time. However, the girl’s father told TMZ that she was a “bit traumatized” from the incident. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision and Davidson was not arrested at the time.

As of now, law enforcement hasn’t specified what the King of Staten Island star could possibly be charged with. Although, given the facts of the mishap, it seems like reckless driving and property damage could be on the table.

The coming weeks are already set to be a busy time for Davidson. On May 4, his new semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis premieres on Peacock. And after stepping down from SNL last year, the Meet Cute star is returning to host on May 6. Presumably, the candid pop star will allude to some of the recent headlines swirling around him in his opening monologue.

Story continues

Pete Davidson Holds Nothing Back in Touching SNL Farewell: ‘Thank You… For Never Giving Up on Me’

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.